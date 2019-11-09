ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Saturday termed Indian apex court decision to construct a temple at Babri Mosque’s place as an act of war against Muslim Ummah, ARY News reported.

India’s Supreme Court in a unanimous decision ruled the Hindus will get Ayodhya land and an alternate piece of land will be provided to Muslims.

“The decision from the apex court was biased and unjust and was announced at a time when Pakistan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor to spread inter-faith harmony,” he said.

Read More: Babri Mosque verdict shredded veneer of India’s secularism: FO

The president said that Pakistan gave a message of peace, love and tolerance towards other religions while India showed its disrespect towards the Muslims’ holy site (Babri Mosque).

“This could be a beginning of a new Hindu-Muslim clash in India,” said Masood Khan and asked Pakistan to take practical steps in order to counter such moves from the arch-rival.

He further blamed that Indian acts were aimed at diverting attention from state atrocities in occupied Kashmir. “It has been 97 days since curfew is imposed in the occupied Kashmir,” he said and further highlighted grave human rights violations from Indian authorities in the occupied territory including harassment of women.

