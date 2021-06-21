Baby born with full head of blond hair looks like ‘mini Boris Johnson’

A baby boy, three months old, has won comparisons to UK PM Boris Johnson thanks to his white blond hair.

The boy named David Doronina, from Surrey is just three months old, but he already has long blond hair that makes people compare him to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His resemblance to the PM Johnson was spotted by nurses shortly after his birth on March 1, according to his mother Tatiana Doronina, 35.

Now, David’s parents are often stopped in the streets and public places by strangers who compare the toddler to Boris Johnson.

New mum, Tatiana, said: ‘David is like a celebrity. Everyone is literally getting crazy about his look. People make the comparison to Boris the minute they see him.’

After the comments in the hospital, dad Ruslan, 43, suggested they called their first son after the Prime Minister, but Tatiana refused.

A few weeks ago, an ice-cream seller from Pakistan went viral after many dubbed him as ‘albino Donald Trump’ for his incredible likeness to the former US President.

