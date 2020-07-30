Eight-month-old baby dies after being left inside car

In a tragic incident, an eight-month-old girl has died after being left alone inside a car for several hours on a hot day in Virginia.

According to the detail, police and paramedics, after being informed, rushed to the 900 block of Adventure Way in Deep Creek and found an infant left unattended inside the car.

The paramedics administered first aid to the baby at the spot and then shifted her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Detective Alison Robare, with the Chesapeake Police Department, said that autopsy results will determine the cause of the baby’s death.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased infant at this time, Daily Mail reported

The detective also declined to say whose car the baby was in at the time of her death, citing an ongoing investigation.

