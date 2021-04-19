WATCH: ‘Baby dinosaur-like’ creature caught on camera

FLORIDA: A Florida woman made a bizarre claim about seeing a prehistoric creature on her security footage.

Cristina Ryan said her home security camera captured confusing footage early one morning. It shows a small creature running across her garden.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman said that she was convinced it looked like a ‘baby dinosaur’ since it looked like to be running on two hind legs and has a long and thick tail.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way. Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur,” Ryan told Fox 35.

Social media users were baffled after watching the video as the creature didn’t appear to be like a pet animal.

Some social media users said it looks like it is a peacock. One of them commented on the video, ‘Does anyone else see a dog with bucket and blanket on its head? The bright reflection of a bucket is clearly seen.’ Another wrote, “It’s a damn dog. I can see the front legs moving and you can also see the leash dragging on the ground! It’s was probably cold and the owner had something warm on it while walking it.”

