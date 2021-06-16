Baby elephant operates hand-pump to drink water, video goes viral    

In a surprising incident, a nine-month-old baby elephant was spotted operating hand-pump to quench its thirst in West Bengal, India.

The incident took place in Jaldapara area of Alipurduar district. The thirsty baby elephant, after observing local residents using the hand-pump to drink water, decided to copy them to quench its thirst.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, the baby elephant can be seen using a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water.

The baby elephant pushes the handle of the pump with its trunk and as the water comes out, it immediately drinks it. The baby elephant again repeats the process and drinks some more water until its thirst is quenched.

