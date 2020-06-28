Baby girl born with no arms or legs

In what appeared to be one case in 100,000 newborns, a woman in India gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs.

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child in the Sakla village of the Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh state, according to local media reports.

Footages showed the baby girl, wrapped in a blanket and lying beside her mother, missing both her arms and legs. The doctors have declared that she is healthy but will need further health assessments.

She was found to have a rare genetic disorder – Tetra-Amelia – caused by mutations in the WNT3 gene.

“This syndrome affects one in 100,000 newborns,” said a Paediatrician Dr Prabhakar Tiwari while terming it the first such case of his career.

However, it is not first such case globally as several cases of the syndrome were reported over the years, including RJ Wilson case from Florence, South Carolina.

Read More: Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills three children in US

His mother Jasmine Self was five months pregnant when an ultrasound scan revealed her little one’s limbs were not developing.

Comments

comments