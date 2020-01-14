Web Analytics
Baby Izhaan cheers on Sania Mirza as she makes winning return to tennis court

Tennis star Sania Mirza marked her return to the court with  a victory after a gap of two years as her son Izhaan Mirza Malik cheered for her in Australia.

She took to social media to share that she was delighted to have her family and son support her as she played women’s doubles at the Hobart International on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with her baby boy, she termed it as “one of the most special days of her life” as her family saw her clinching victory in the first round.

“And we WON our first round. Feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places. YES my baby boy [Izhaan] ,we did it,” she tweeted. 

The former Wimbledon star took a two-year break to have a baby. Sania gave birth to her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on October 30, 2018. He recently turned one.

