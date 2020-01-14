Tennis star Sania Mirza marked her return to the court with a victory after a gap of two years as her son Izhaan Mirza Malik cheered for her in Australia.

She took to social media to share that she was delighted to have her family and son support her as she played women’s doubles at the Hobart International on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with her baby boy, she termed it as “one of the most special days of her life” as her family saw her clinching victory in the first round.

Today was one of the most special days of my https://t.co/OmE4Vq7KlQ have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places 🙃YES my baby boy,we did it💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xxPQ4E2IFE — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 14, 2020

“And we WON our first round. Feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places. YES my baby boy [Izhaan] ,we did it,” she tweeted.

The former Wimbledon star took a two-year break to have a baby. Sania gave birth to her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on October 30, 2018. He recently turned one.

