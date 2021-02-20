Footage of baby monkeys beaten, tortured to death sparks fury

In yet another blatant example of animal abuse, heart-wrenching videos of baby monkeys being tortured and beaten to death have appeared over Youtube and had sparked fury among the animal rights bodies and netizens.

The horrific content on Youtube was covered in a story compiled by The Sun Online, showing people using different ways to torture the baby monkeys for the sake of views and likes on their pages.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

Disturbing clips showed the adorable creatures getting throttled, slapped, menaced with pliers or even killed on video.

The videos showed the monkeys being dressed in clothes and nappies before being tormented and tortured. One video we viewed showed a man throttling a baby monkey – with the video title boasting he made her “super loud cry”.

Another clip showed a monkeys limbs being gripped as he was held upside down and slapped by his “mom”. And another video shows a desperate monkey clinging to her “dad” before he then hurls her into a lake so she can “learn to swim”.

The Sun Online also found one YouTube playlist of 112 videos on the site titled “Kill baby monkeys” which has been viewed nearly 200,000 times and includes various strange abuse videos.

In more horrific videos online, monkey newborns and infants are placed in bizarre, upsetting or dangerous situations in these “shows” – which can end up with them being killed.

Animal rights organisation PETA told the Sun Online: “YouTube existing policies should see these horrific channels taken down immediately, but their content moderation – and response to PETA – has been lacking.”

