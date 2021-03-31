VIDEO: Six-month-old baby survives after being thrown from burning building

PARIS: In what could be said a miracle, a six-month-old baby survived after being thrown out from a burning third-floor apartment in France.

In a disturbing video, the infant can be seen falling through the air in the western city of Nantes. At the time, youths were clambering up to the apartment to try and get the child and his parents out as flames and thick black smoke engulfed their apartment.

“The mother and father were slowly lowered down the side of the building, but in the meantime, the baby was simply thrown out of a window,” said an investigating source.

“Thankfully, a mattress had been placed on the floor, so the baby was not as badly injured as might be expected.”

The baby was rushed to an emergency ward, where on Tuesday he was described as being “out of danger and recovering”.

His parents also spent a night in hospital, but were only slightly injured, said the same emergency services source, Mail Online reported

Johanna Rolland, the Mayor of Nantes, called on French President Emmanuel Macron to ‘honour and recognize’ the rescuers.

