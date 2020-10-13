KARACHI: The Karachi administration has imposed a ban on weekly bazaars in Karachi’s District Central due to a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of Sindh Epidemic Act 2014, to prevent the general public from spread of Covid 19, all the permissions/NOCs issued from time to time to hold Bachat bazaars, car bazaars, and any other permission for congregations within the jurisdiction of District Central Karachi, are hereby cancelled/withdrawn forthwith,” the notification stated.

According to a notification, all weekly bazaars, cars’ bazaars and other bazaars have been banned in the district Central Karachi until further orders.

The Deputy Commissioner Central Muhammad Bakh has directed the local police to implement the decision and warned that any violation of the order would be strictly dealt with as per government rules.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that as many as 222 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province during the past 24-hours.

Giving a routine daily update over the virus tally in the province, the chief minister said that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the province, that is 136, were reported from Karachi during the duration.

“We overall performed 8,448 COVID-19 tests in the province during the past 24 hours,” he said as the death toll from the virus during the period stood at six in the province.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 4 percent in Karachi in the last five days, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

