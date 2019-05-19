Some people looking for backdoor deal in Iftar Dinner’s name: Firdous Ashiq Awan

SIALKOT: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said some people were looking for a backdoor deal in the name of Iftar Dinner, ARY News reported.

“Opposition parties are getting united against the government, which indicates that the country is being run by an honest leader,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said while talking to media in Sialkot.

She urged media to expose opposition’s negative tactics to create chaos and uncertainty in the country.

The PM’s assistant said the alliance of political shape-shifters had endorsed the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Premier Khan was undertaking reforms to steer the country out of crises.

“PM Imran Khan is determined to Pakistan’s stability and progress,” she said.

The special assistant said Imran Khan was the ray of hope for the people of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the people of Pakistan had given mandate to PM Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to rule the country for five years. She said they will be answerable to the public in elections after completing their five-year term.

She said those, who looted the country and plunged it into the debt trap, had no right to talk about economy.

