Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Backyard marathon: British runner brings sports, social distancing together

James Campbell marathon COVID-19 lockdown

A British runner set a unique example by bringing together sports and social distancing as he ran marathon in his backyard amid lockdown to raise funds for National Health Service to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The video of 32-year-old James Campbell on Twitter went viral which showed him running about 7,000 laps in his 20-foot garden and took two days to complete his task.

Campbell’s backyard marathon has also received special attention from professional athletes and celebrities.

James Campbell marathon COVID-19 lockdown

He said that he was feeling stir crazy at his Cheltenham, England, home after about a week of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The man added that he took to Twitter to see if there would be interest in his running a marathon in his small garden.

“I was tidying some stuff and thought ‘what’s the most stupid idea I can come up with in isolation?’ I took one look at my garden and thought that I’ll run a marathon in that,” Campbell told SportBible.

The runner completed his task Wednesday, two days after his initial tweet. He estimated it took him about 7,000 laps in his garden to reach the 26.2-mile distance of a full marathon.

Campbell raised money for UK’s National Health Service to fight COVID-19 pandemic by live-streaming his entire run. He said Wednesday that his fundraising total had topped $25,000.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Waterfall dries up after mystery whole in the ground envelopes liquid

Offbeat

Lackadaisical leopard strolls into Indian residency, caught shortly after

Offbeat

Homeless to be shifted to five-star hotel to protect them from COVID-19  

Offbeat

Nurse stabbed to death ‘in front of people in the street’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close