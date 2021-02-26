Bad weather disrupts flight operations at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Bad weather conditions on Friday disrupted flight operations at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a flight coming to Peshawar from Sharjah was diverted to Islamabad International Airport owing to the weather conditions. Another Peshawar-bound flight from Karachi was also diverted to Islamabad airport.

The airport administration said that the flights will depart for Peshawar after the weather conditions improve in the city.

Read More: Heavy fog affects flight operations at Lahore airport

Earlier on February 15, flight operations had remained affected at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Monday owing to heavy fog as planes were diverted to Karachi.

According to details, a private airline’s flight from Karachi had not been allowed to land at the Lahore airport. The plane had taken several turns in the air for some time to seek approval for landing from the control tower, however, owing to heavy fog, it was diverted to Karachi.

Another private airline’s flight had not been allowed to leave for Lahore owing to weather conditions from Karachi International Airport.

Comments

comments