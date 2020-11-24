ISLAMABAD: Bad weather on Tuesday forced two Kabul-bound planes from Doha carrying Afghan diplomats to land at Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the planes were carrying 14 people including the staffers and Afghan diplomats, when they were forced to land at the Islamabad airport owing to harsh weather conditions.

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan sought special permission from the immigration officials to take the diplomats along with him. He was allowed to take the diplomats to the embassy after permission from Pakistan’s interior ministry.

They were shifted to the Afghan consulate in the vehicle of the counsel general from the airport.

This is not the first time that a foreign plane had to make an emergency landing at Pakistan airports as during the past week a Delhi-bound Indian plane on Tuesday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi owing to a medical emergency with a passenger on board.

According to details, the passenger plane-GOW-6658- was traveling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi in India when it made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after the health condition of a traveler, Mohammad Naushad, deteriorated.

The doctors reached the plane soon after it landed on Pakistani soil and pronounced the death of the passenger after his medical examination.

Detailing the entire episode, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said that a GoAir flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after the health condition of one of the travelers deteriorated on the flight.

“We allowed the plane to land on a humanitarian basis,” he said adding that the doctors pronounced him dead after carrying out his medical examination.

