Bad weather delays Karachi trains’ arrival upto 12-hour

KARACHI: The travelers on Tuesday had to wait for long-hours as bad weather forced extra ordinary delay in the arrival of passenger trains at Karachi railway stations, ARY NEWS reported.

It is to be mentioned here that dense fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours causing delay in scheduled time of their arrival to Karachi.

According to details, the delay caused an unexpected situation for the passengers at the Cantt and City railway stations, where women, children and aged passengers could be seen waiting for their particular train on the platforms in the cold weather.

They alleged that the railway authorities were not informing them of the real situation and were forced to stay in open for hours.

It emerged that Karachi-bound Shah Hussain Express passenger train arrived 12-hours late from Lahore while Awam Express and Hazara Express witnessed a delay of seven hours from its actual schedule. Shalimar Express arrived six hours late from its expected arrival time.

On December 17 also fog caused hours long delay in scheduled arrival of most of the trains to Karachi.

According to Pakistan Railways’ sources the arrival of VIP Green Line to Karachi has been delayed by six hours today, while the Hazara Express has been as late as three hours.

The arrival of Millat Express has been delayed by six hours, Karachi Express seven hours and the Rehman Baba Express four hours respectively, railways sources said.

Meanwhile, Tezgam Express, Awam Express and Jinnah Express will reach to Karachi as late as five hours, eight hours and seven hours respectively from their scheduled time of arrival.

Moreover, Karakoram Express will arrive six hours late, Shah Hussain Express four hours and Pakistan Express six hours late from their schedule.

