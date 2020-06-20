Suspicious bags filled with human remains found near seashore in US

In an odd discovery, several bags filled with human remains were found near a sea shore in Seattle, Washington by beach goers.

The police was immediately called on the scene to confiscate the bag and start an investigation into the presence of the mysterious bag and possible identification of the individual(s) the remain may belong to.

Another bag was found nearby in the water on the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives were called in to investigate the case further due to its possible linkages with homicide.

The remains were then taken to the King’s County Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis and a report is expected soon from the coroner.

Police are yet to reveal further information on the matter since the discovery.

