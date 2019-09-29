Bahawalpur farmer killed in bomb explosion in field

BAHAWALPUR: A farmer was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a bomb, hidden in the field, exploded in Bahawalpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that an unexploded mortar shell was hidden under the sand in the field where the farmers, Mubashar and Allah Ditta, were working. The officials said that bomb blew up when the farmers hit it with any tool.

Police and rescue officials, after being in informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital.

Bomb disposal squad also reached at the scene and launched investigations to ascertain the nature and intensity of the blast.

Last year in November, three children had been killed while two others sustained injuries in a mortar shell explosion in Swat’s Matta Tehsil.

As per details, the mortar had been exploded in the fields when the children belonging to the same family were playing there. As a result, three had been killed and two sustained injuries.

The deceased and the injured had been moved to Matta’s medical facility. However, the authorities had collected evidence from the scene of the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

