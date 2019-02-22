MULTAN: The health officials in Bahawalpur allegedly tried to conceal data regarding patients of influenza, prompting notice of the relevant authorities, ARY News reported Friday.

Regional director health found Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital and officials of the health department responsible for covering up on their incompetence and hiding important data. He has forwarded his report to the senior authorities.

According to officials, at least 58 cases of influenza have been reported from Bahawalpur since December 3. Around 12 patients were tested positive for H1N1.

Read also: Year’s first swine flu case reported in Pakistan

The health department officials didn’t upload data of any of the influenza patients on the website, nor did they inform high-ups about it.

Director general health has ordered immediate uploading of all relevant data to the website.

Two more patients of swine flu died at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) yesterday (Jan 21).

According to focal person for the swine flu virus Dr M Aslam, Murid Hussain, 40, and his mother Haleema Bibi died due to swine flu. They were admitted to the BVH Isolation Ward three days ago and were found suffering from H1N1 positive.

Latest reports suggest that two more patients of the disease had been discharged upon recovery, hence no patient of the seasonal influenza is at the BVH. It is worth mentioning here that three patients had fallen victim to swine flu during the last three days.

Comments

comments