Bahrain resumes visa on arrival services for 68 countries   

MANAMA: Bahrain has announced to resume its visa-on-arrival services, which according to Bahrain Airport company is now open to travellers from 68 countries except Qatar.

A message posted on the Twitter account of the Bahrain Airport read that the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs announced resuming its visa-on-arrival services for 68 countries.

“The service is open to all GCC citizens, excluding those from Qatar who are required to obtain a visa before their arrival to gain entry.”

“Entry is restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service or UN passports,” said Bahrain Airport in a tweet.

All arriving travellers are also required to undergo a PCR test at their own expense upon arrival and should remain in self-isolation until the result is available.

“Arrivals must remain in self-isolation until the result of the PCR test is determined,” said Bahrain Airport on its twitter account.

It further said that visas on arrival are reintroduced for citizens of nationalities that are eligible for it and asked those seeking information to visit, evisa.gov.bh.

According to local media reports, the reopening follows a decision by the Government Executive Committee chaired by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister to resume on-arrival visa services immediately.

Passengers staying in Bahrain for more than ten days or longer are also required to repeat the PCR test on the 10th day following their arrival in the Kingdom, the eVisa authority said on its website.

