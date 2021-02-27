Bail does not mean you have been acquitted, Shibli tells Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was released on bail, adding that the court did not acquit him in the corruption cases, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer in the past are stubbornly claiming today that no corruption has been proven against them. He said Hamza should discuss matters pertaining to his case before the court.

حمزہ اور مریم نواز کے بڑوں نے ملک میں کرپشن کے کلچر کو فروغ دے کر قوم کی اخلاقیات تباہ کی۔حمزہ شہباز اپنے مفرور تایا جان سے کہیں کہ وطن واپس آجائیں۔ آپ ابھی ضمانت پر ہیں، باتیں ایسے کررہے ہیں جیسے بری ہو گئے ہوں۔عدالتی معاملات عدالت میں بتائیں میڈیا کو نہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 27, 2021

He said these elements filled their pockets at the cost of the people of the country. the information minister said that PML-N’s leadership promoted the culture of corruption in the country.

Read More: Corruption could not be proved against me, claims Hamza Shahbaz

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz had claimed that not a single penny’s worth of corruption could be proved against him despite a span of three years.

Addressing the PML-N’s workers after his release, Hamza Shahbaz had said that the allegations leveled against the leadership of PML-N were based on “assumptions.” He had maintained that the authorities failed in proving the corruption charges against the opposition.

Comments

comments