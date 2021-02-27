Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bail does not mean you have been acquitted, Shibli tells Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was released on bail, adding that the court did not acquit him in the corruption cases, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer in the past are stubbornly claiming today that no corruption has been proven against them. He said Hamza should discuss matters pertaining to his case before the court.

He said these elements filled their pockets at the cost of the people of the country. the information minister said that PML-N’s leadership promoted the culture of corruption in the country.

Read More: Corruption could not be proved against me, claims Hamza Shahbaz

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz had claimed that not a single penny’s worth of corruption could be proved against him despite a span of three years.

Addressing the PML-N’s workers after his release, Hamza Shahbaz had said that the allegations leveled against the leadership of PML-N were based on “assumptions.” He had maintained that the authorities failed in proving the corruption charges against the opposition.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Prayer leader, two children killed in Islamabad firing   

Pakistan

MQM-London activist spills the beans over party’s role in Karachi attacks

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Nandana Fort project tomorrow

Pakistan

People resolve issues only when they know their rights, IT minister says


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close