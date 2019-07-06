Bailiff recovers three women, girl from police lock-up in Karachi

KARACHI: A court bailiff has recovered three women and a minor girl from a lockup at Darakhshan police station of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The lawyer said that the women and girl were kept illegally into police custody since July 4. The detainees have to be presented before the judicial magistrate within 24 hours after their arrests but it was not done as per law, the lawyer added.

One of the detained women alleged that they were harassed while being kept inside the police station under a fake case since July 4.

However, no version of Karachi police has emerged in the incident so far.

Earlier on April 22, a court bailiff, Zahid Farooq, raided at a house in Pakpattan and recovered his chained son while taking action on a complaint of a citizen.

The house was located near City Police Station in Arifwala and being used as a private lockup. The police kept people in their illegal confinement at the private lockup and subjected them to torture so as to get the maximum amount of bribe from their relatives.

Arsalan, the chained man, told the bailiff that the police had arrested him under the fake charges of theft. Arsalan was presented before a court where the judge had sought an explanatory report from the police.

In a video clip, which went viral on social media, Zahid Farooq accused the police of forcing him to withdraw the case. He said that SHO City Arifwala was threatening him and pressurizing for compromise.

Zahid Farooq demanded of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the issue and provide him justice.

