GB Governor praises role of Bait-ul-Mal for facilitating poor patients

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

He gave away briefing to the Governor about the performance of PBM for welfare and betterment of deserving people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Governor praised the role of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for providing free treatment facility to poor patients and facilitation of orphans in sweet Homes.

Meanwhile, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain has welcomed the three years extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff.

He termed it a good decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for security in the country.

