Gen Bajwa’s extension to give a message of national unity: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Monday lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s about extension in service of Army chief and said that the decision will give a message of national unity, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that the prime minister, keeping in view the regional situation, used his constitutional powers and granted three years extension in COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service.

He said that the move will give a message that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership were on the same page.

The foreign minister said that Indian defence minister’s statement had exposed their evil intentions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for next three years, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier has taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

About General Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa replaced General Raheel Sharif as COAS on November 29, 2016.

Before that, Bajwa was currently serving at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation — the position Gen Sharif held before becoming army chief — he has commanded the 10 Corps, the army’s largest, which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Bajwa had extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the northern areas of the country. As a major general, he led the Force Command Northern Areas. He also served in the 10 Corps as lieutenant colonel, where he was GSO.

