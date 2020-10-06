Web Analytics
A self-taught baker has become famous on the internet because of her easy and delicious recipes.

Eloise Head recently came up with a perfect recipe for a red velvet mug cake and people are loving it.

She has an Instagram account, Fit Waffle Kitchen, where she shares delicious creations.

The baker shared a post showing how one can make “EASY RED VELVET MUG CAKE” in less than two minutes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

EASY RED VELVET MUG CAKE 😍 If you hadn’t noticed, I’ve gone slightly red velvet crazy recently 🤪 but this is by far the quickest red velvet recipe for when you want a little dessert ❤️ It’s filled with white chocolate chips and topped with cream cheese icing (optional but definitely recommended 🙌) Sound on for full instructions 🔉 All you need is:👇 3 tbsp milk 1/2 tsp lemon juice or white vinegar 4 tbsp plain flour 2 tbsp granulated sugar 3/4 tsp cocoa powder 1/4 tsp baking powder 1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil Red food colouring 30g white choc chips Cream cheese icing (40g cream cheese + 15g icing sugar, mixed) Icing sugar for dusting My microwave is 700W and 1 min 10s was just about right on full power ☺️ Happy Tuesday everybody 🥰 #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen

A post shared by Fitwaffle Kitchen (@fitwafflekitchen) on


Eloise explained: “If you hadn’t noticed, I’ve gone slightly red velvet crazy recently but this is by far the quickest red velvet recipe for when you want a little dessert.

“It’s filled with white chocolate chips and topped with cream cheese icing (optional but definitely recommended).”

The baker shared a list of the ingredients you will need to make it yourself at home, including three tablespoons of milk, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, four tablespoons of sugar, 3/4 teaspoon of cocoa powder, 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder one and a half tablespoons of vegetable oil, red food colouring and 30g of white chocolate chips.

She also recommended making a cream cheese icing topping, for which you’ll need 40g cream cheese and 15g icing sugar mixed together.

