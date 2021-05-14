Bakery prints photo of thief on its cookies to find him

MILWAUKEE: The owners of the bakery situated in Milwaukee city in Washington, decided to print the photo of the thief on its cookies to find him.

The move follows after the bakery became a target of a robbery recently. The incident took place on April 19 when someone broke in and stole a lot of cash along with some equipment. The owners decided to print the prime suspect’s photo on their cookies.

Karen and Eric Krieg found the image thanks to the security camera which they were able to acquire. They could only see his back therefore they printed the very same on to their latest cookies appropriately called ‘ Take a Bite Out of Crime’ cookies. The photo was printed right in the middle and had red buttercream piped onto the borders.

They were sold to the public on May 2. The aim was for the local community to buy it and see if they can recognize the man in the picture.

Shared on May 1, they also provided all the necessary contact details of the Milwaukee PD or an organization called Crime Stoppers in case of any leads.

Needless to say, their innovative move was quite a success. Many locals kept calling the police station with various tips that led them closer to the suspect. A week later, he was found but he is yet to be arrested.

The bakery made a follow-up post thanking everyone who helped them. Netizens were quite impressed by their creative thinking. They took to the comments section to react. Most of them also sympathized with them due to the robbery.

