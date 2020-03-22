Bakery sells ‘Quarantine Cakes’ bearing safety messages against coronavirus
In an effort to promote safety measures against the novel coronavirus, a California bakery is selling “Quarantine Cakes” bearing messages including ‘wash your hands’, ‘don’t touch your face’.
The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said that it is selling special “Quarantine Cakes” designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.
In an Instagram post, the bakery said, “In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it and listening to what the CDC says.”
If you’re wondering how you can support a small local business during this scary time AND put some love into the world, SEND SOMEONE A BUTTER& QUARANTINE CAKE. And share about it on IG. ❤️ To keep our business running, we’re doing something new: smaller, more affordable cakes that are perfect for 1-2 people. People can send them to each other, even if they can’t eat them together. In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it. And listening to what the CDC says. We’re providing complimentary advice from the CDC on top of these cakes as a public service: “Wash Your Hands”, “Don’t Touch Your Face”, “Pretend You’re an Introvert”. Stay safe, fam! We’re all in this together! #butterand #quarantinecakes . For those looking for a longer read and some #realtalk, scroll on. This is from our google doc titled Project #Coronoyadont (lol) spelling out our plan on how to survive COVID-19. . THE CURRENT SITUATION — This virus is very bad for business as people stop gathering. Revenue is down 65% and we have 1.5 months of runway before we close permanently (other businesses have as little as 3 weeks). The only way we survive is by creating value for our clients in a new way for the current day. Establishments like @lordstanley_sf offering their Michelin starred meals for pickup are so inspiring. Birthdays are still happening! And everyone still needs joy, love, and connection — even if it’s in a smaller setting. . THE GOALS — Remember who this business serves: the team that drives it, and the clients who power it. Cutting hours is the last resort. Lower variable costs where possible (except for salaries) and create new value for clients. Encourage responsible consumer behavior. It’s our civic duty to slow the spread. . THE SOLUTION — Small-serving Quarantine Cakes that friends and loved ones can send to each other, even if they can’t be together. Parties are being canceled, but celebrations are still happening in smaller groups. Butter& has never tried to serve these occasions, since our niche was milestone (weddings, 50th birthdays). But this is where our clients are and we’ll meet them there.