Bakery sells ‘Quarantine Cakes’ bearing safety messages against coronavirus

In an effort to promote safety measures against the novel coronavirus, a California bakery is selling “Quarantine Cakes” bearing messages including ‘wash your hands’, ‘don’t touch your face’.

The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said that it is selling special “Quarantine Cakes” designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.

In an Instagram post, the bakery said, “In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it and listening to what the CDC says.”

