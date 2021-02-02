Bakhtawar Bhutto visits Bhutto family’s mausoleum along with husband

GARHI KHUDA BAKSH: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh along with her husband Mahmood Choudhary, days after tying the knot in a ceremony at Bilawal House Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Bakhtawar Bhutto took to Twitter to share the photos of her visiting the graves of her mother Benazir Bhutto and grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto along with Mahmood Choudhary.



The two could be seen praying during the visit besides, Bakhtawar was also spotted sharing details on the designs of the tomb in Garhi Khuda Baksh.

It is pertinent to mention here that late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary on January 29.

The nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was held at Bilawal House, Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

The guest count was kept limited to only 300 people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Her brother, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, shared pictures a sweet message on Twitter: “Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married.”

Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha’Allah! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAn9wHvp2T — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 29, 2021

