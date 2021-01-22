Bakhtawar wedding: Bilawal House says it didn’t invite 1000 guests

KARACHI: Soon as the social media updates on Friday claimed that Bilawal House has invited over 1000 guests in Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary a Paksitan Peoples Party spokesperson refuted saying the actual number is 300 only, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said the Bilawal House has only invited 300 people and that the social media posts suggesting 1000 people have been invited are baseless.

He requsted everyone to only refer to credible sources for updates regarding this and avoid heeding to disinformation.

It may be noted that just earlier today the Bilawal House announced the wedding date of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary.

According to the details, a Milad function will be held on the 24th of January at Bilawal House while a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th of this month.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that the Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Choudhary will be held on 29th of January while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

He maintained that around 300 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony. The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week on the special occasion.

