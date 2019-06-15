Web Analytics
Govt using accountability as weapon against political opponents, alleges Bakhtawar

ISLAMABAD: Daughter of former prime minister slain Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government is using accountability as a tool to undermine its political opponents.

Bakhtawar, in her Twitter message, criticised back-to-back arrests of opposition leaders in the name of the accountability process.

She said, “The PTI gov [government] is trying to use accountability as a tool to silence & undermine political opponents.”

She added that the former military rulers including General Zia-ul-Haq and General (Retd.) Pervez Musharraf failed to achieve their goals by silencing and oppressing political rivals. Bakhtawar questioned how a ‘weak’ PTI government can achieve anything substantial from revising the oppressive tricks.

In her second tweet, she claimed that many of the top leaders of the ruling political parties are facing corruption allegations but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) turns an eye blind over the matter.

“The irony is that PTI Vawda’s undeclared assets in a foreign country were recently exposed, but the NAB has not taken action.”

“Pervaiz Khattak & PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan face similar allegations. So does PTI financier Jahangir Tareen,” she alleged.

 

