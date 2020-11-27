It is a special day for the Bhutto-Zardari clan as ex-Prima Minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is set to be engaged to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday.

“Very sentimental & emotional day,” wrote Bakhtawar on her official Twitter handle. “So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers. Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate,” she added.

The eldest daughter of the late PPP leader also assured that there will be a proper celebration after the pandemic. “InshAllah this is only the beginning – will be able to celebrate in a post-Covid world.”

She also requested prayers for her family and her late mother, SMBB, an acronym for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Arrangements have been finalized for the ceremony which will be held at Karachi’s Bilawal House. The venue has been sprayed with disinfectants.

The future husband of Bakhtawar, Mahmood Chaudhry, his father Younas Chaudhry, and their family have already arrived in the metropolis. The event will reportedly be held in an open area of Bilawal House.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be able to attend the engagement ceremony of his sister as he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week and is currently in self-isolation.

