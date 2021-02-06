Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry earlier in January and while the festivities themselves were one for the books, the bride has shared an especially endearing piece of information from her nikkah day.

Taking to Instagram to share a video, courtesy of event videographer Noorulain Ali, of the special moments right after nikkah, Bakhtawar revealed: “Used the same mirror from my parent’s wedding.”

She added a specific emoji to ward off any evil-eye from her post too.

In the video, the bride and groom are sitting next to each other for the muh dikhai right after signing their nikkah papers and look every bit the perfect picture of a blissful union.

Bakhtawar’s parents, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari were married in 1987 in a ceremony that was titled the ‘People’s Wedding’.

