Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari to tie knot in January 2021

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, will tie a knot with Mahmood Chaudhry in the last week of January, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the pair will tie the knot on January 29 and the invitations for the Nikkah ceremony were already dispatched to the guests by Asif Ali Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eldest daughter of Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry on November 28 got engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi.

During the engagement ceremony, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry exchanged the rings. Both Bakhtawar and her fiancé wore traditional oriental attires on the special occasion.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Bakhtawar shared a picture of her and her fiancé, with a portrait of her assassinated mother Benazir Bhutto in the background.

former prime president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek, Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed and other noted personalities were present in the ceremony.

Her brother and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari virtually attended the engagement ceremony as he was in quarantine as he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Ahead of her engagement, Bakhtawar tweeted, “Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers. Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate. InshAllah this is only the beginning – will be able to celebrate in a post-Covid world. Please keep SMBB and our family in your prayers.”

