New Balakot city project to help boost tourism sector in country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that new Balakot city project will help boost tourism sector in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran reviewed progress on Balakot city project. Matters related to the new city, construction of business residency and steps taken for making the city tourism hub were discussed in the meeting.

He said that the new city would attract local and foreign tourists and added that promotion of tourism will ultimately support national economy.

The prime minister said that development of tourism spots will help boost tourism industry and create new jobs in the country. He said that public-private partnership model should be followed while constructing the new city.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar, NDMA chairman, KP chief secretary and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Read More: New Balakot city to be built for quake survivors

Earlier on January 7, Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and the affectees of 2005 earthquake had reached an agreement through with ERRA will build new Balakot city for the quake survivors.

According to the agreement, ERRA had to provide Rs16bn for the construction of new Balakot city.

