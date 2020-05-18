QUETTA: Balochistan government on Monday decided against the Centre’s decision to ease restrictions on transport activities in the province during lockdown over fears that it might spread coronavirus to rural areas of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

It was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal. The meeting also reviewed availability of medical supplies needed to tackle coronavirus in provincial health facilities.

The command and control centre gave a detailed briefing to the meeting over the current situation of virus in the province.

The meeting expressed its reservation over the federal government’s decision to resume road and rail transport during ongoing lockdown.

“Resuming transport services without fully implementing SOPs would spread the virus to the rural areas of the province,” the meeting feared as it decided against any ease in transport restrictions and appealed to the masses to avoid travelling.

“The masses should observe this Eis with simplicity,” the government appealed while imposing ban on fairs to be organized on the festive day.

It was further decided that rush during Eid prayers could be contained after increasing the number of places where EID prayers would be offered.

The meeting also reviewed the wheat purchasing process in the Sindh province and warned of strict action against hoarders.

Moreover, it also directed the provincial information ministry to launch coronavirus awareness programmes in local languages to create awareness among masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Health Ministry on Saturday said that local transmission of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in the province.

The ratio of local transmission of novel coronavirus has enhanced upto 93 percent in the province, health department report said.

From overall 2,457 confirmed cases in Balochistan 2301 cases were due to local transmission of the virus, the report said.

Total number of recuperated patients have reached to 383 in the province with 127 patients recovered in last two days, health department said.

