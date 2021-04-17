Soccer ball travels over Irish Sea to Wales, owner identified

In an incredible incident, a football that had gotten lost on a beach in Waterford over a week ago was found washed up on a Welsh beach, the other side of the Irish Sea, on Sunday.

According to the details, 10-year-old Aoife accompanied by her family went to a picnic at Welsh beach on 10th of January. While enjoying the picnic, Aoife kicked her football and it was lost to the sea. Her family was not able to recover the ball and could only watch it float away, thinking it was lost forever.

Amazingly, a Welsh family found the soccer ball washed up on the beach near their home and used Facebook to find the owner.

The ball bore an address that friend Jayne Burden determined was in Drogheda, Ireland.

Burden spread photos of the ball on Facebook and soon received a message from her father.

“I’m Aoife’s dad, she’s 10-years-old and she lost her ball on Woodstown Beach in Co. Waterford last Sunday,” Ruairi Mac Niocaill replied.

“We were completely shocked that within six hours of sharing the post on a local selling page and our local sightseeing Facebook page Love Tywyn, the post had made its way back to the neighbor of the person who owned the ball, who said that his parents have told him that it had been found,” Rickard told the Cambrian News.

Burden said she was also surprised by the swift response.

“I could not believe that within six hours from the initial post and over 500 shares we had found the owner,” she said. “The power of Facebook is brilliant.”

