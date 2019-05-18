Second balloting of Hajj scheme 2019 to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced that balloting for additional Hajj quota will be held on May 20 (Monday), ARY News reported.

The second balloting for Hajj scheme 2019 will be announced on May 20 (Monday) at 3:00pm, said sources of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Sources said those who were left in first balloting would be included this time. The applicants who had withdrawn their money would also be included in this balloting.

The selected pilgrims would be given four days to submit their money.

New applications will not be entertained in the second balloting, the sources said.

On Apr 7, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had launched an electronic monitoring system for promptly resolving the inquiries and complaints by pilgrims during the Hajj days.

Hajj monitoring system has been developed for official supervisions. The system has an in-built mechanism of transferring the un-resolved complaint to the next tier of management for taking appropriate measures.

Read More: Noorul Haq Qadri calls on Saudi Hajj minister in Jeddah

A daily report is generated for the information of senior management. The system was launched for the first time in Hajj 2013 and updated for Hajj 2019.

Official sources had said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board established a dedicated helpline service to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

Comments

comments