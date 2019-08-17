Baloch tribal leader, three others killed in Khuzdar gun attack

KHUZDAR: A Baloch tribal leader with three others killed in a gun attack in tehsil Zehri of Khuzdar district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Nawab Amanullah Zarakzai Zehri and three others were killed in an ambush at his convoy in Zehri region of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Friday night, Levies’ sources said.

Mardan Zarakzai, 14-year grandson of Nawab Amanullah was among those killed in the firing incident, Levies said.

The convoy was traveling from Bulbul to Noragama village when unknown armed men ambushed it near a crash plant, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar and other concerned officials and the Levies force personnel reached to the place of the incident after the incident.

According to reports, dead bodies were shifted to the local hospital.

The forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for arrest of the culprits, reports said.

Comments

comments