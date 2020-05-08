66 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: 66 more people have been diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus in Balochistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 1,725.

According to the health department, two deaths from the infection were reported, pushing the tally of fatalities to 24.

It said so far 13,241 tests have been conducted in the province while 209 people have defeated the deadly virus.

Earlier, spokesman for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani had said deaths from coronavirus are underreported in the province as most deaths in far flung areas were not reported to the authorities.

He said that people in those areas consider these sudden deaths as natural, however, the chief minister has directed them to report all such deaths to ascertain their causes.

While supporting the provincial decision to extend lockdown in the province, he said that as soon as they eased lockdown in the province, a surge in local transmission of cases was reported. The spokesman further assured that the government was paying heed to the suggestions from the doctors on tackling coronavirus pandemic in the province.

