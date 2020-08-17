Polio eradication campaign begins in Balochistan, AJK

QUETTA: The sub-national polio eradication campaign kicked-off in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday to vaccinate children under the age of five years.

According to details, a total 130 districts are being covered across the country to vaccinate 34 million children as the campaign has already started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

The campaign is being carried out following the successful resumption of polio activities in July 2020 after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-day polio campaign was started in Sindh and Punjab on August 15.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has provided vaccinators with face masks and hand sanitizers for additional protection.

To build immunity amongst susceptible children, vaccinators will go door-to-door during this campaign to administer the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children under the age of five, as well as Vitamin A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age.

On August 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, had discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign.

Both also discussed the safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

