In a first, Balochistan Assembly to have a daycare center

QUETTA: For the first time, a daycare center will be established in the Balochistan Assembly.

Following the squabble after MPA Mahjabeen Sheran brought her child in the assembly, the house decided to set up a daycare center.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal accorded the approval for the construction of a daycare center inside in the provincial assembly.

Balochistan will be the first province to have a daycare center in Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the provincial government said that the Balochistan Assembly’s Daycare Center will provide all facilities to children.

Last month, when MPA Mahjabeen had brought her kid along in the assembly, other MPAs showed resentment over the matter.

She was told that kids were not allowed inside the assembly and the lawmaker was forced to leave the house then.

The matter came into the limelight of social media and people severely criticized the behavior of all members of Balochistan Assembly.

Afterwards, Mahjabeen and other female MPAs launched a campaign to change the laws pertaining to bringing children in the assembly and advocated establishing a daycare center in the house.

