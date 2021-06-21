CM Balochistan Jam Kamal expresses no-confidence in PA speaker

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has expressed his no-confidence over Speaker of the provincial assembly Quddus Bizenjo following a violent protest at the legislature ahead of Budget 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to details, the members of the treasury bench met with the chief minister and blamed Speaker Quddus Bizenjo for being behind the entire hooliganism.

“If he had played his role responsibly then the situation would not have been escalated to this point,” they said as sources claimed that the chief minister also expressed his no-confidence in the speaker and assured the lawmakers from the treasury to raise the matter within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The chief minister said that such a violent incident at the Balochistan assembly had never happened before and blamed the opposition for violating the sanctity of the house that is a place of honour for them.

Jam Kamal said that it is their joint responsibility to ensure the supremacy of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, MPAs hailing from opposition parties of the Balochistan Assembly have decided to offer their arrest in a case lodged against them for allegedly attacking the assembly and treasury bench lawmakers ahead of the provincial budget on June 18.

Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan said the MPAs who have been booked in the case will surrender themselves to Bijli Ghar police today.

He said MPAs of the opposition parties will also stage a protest outside the provincial assembly.

Police have registered an FIR against 17 MPAs of the opposition parties, including the opposition leader, on charges of attacking the provincial legislature and treasury bench lawmakers.

