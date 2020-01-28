Balochistan speaker turns down opp’ request for assembly session

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday turned down an opposition parties’ requisition to summon the provincial assembly session, ARY NEWS reported.

While turning down a request from the opposition parties submitted at the provincial assembly secretariat, the speaker said that he could not summon a meeting of the provincial assembly due to unfulfilled constitutional requirement.

“In case of requisitioning an assembly session, the application should carry signatures of at least 17 provincial lawmakers,” he said adding that two lawmakers, who signed the application were facing a suspension from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over not declaring their assets.

These members included Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Syed Muhammad Fazl Agha.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to meet with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to discuss ongoing differences within the provincial ruling party.

Sanjrani will brief chief minister Jam Kamal about grievances of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. The Senate chairman will also hear the chief minister’s stance over the matter.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has submitted a privilege motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) decided to call off a parliamentary party meeting scheduled today in order to discuss rifts between CM Jam Kamal and Speaker Abdul Quddus.

In a media talk on Friday Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had expressed satisfaction over the performance of Jam Kamal.

Talking to journalists along with Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Jam Kamal is ensuring good governance in the province and he will continue his services as chief minister of the province.

The Senate chairman underscored the need for dialogue to resolve issues.

