Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution against islands’ ordinance

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the island authority ordinance that allows the federal government to take charge of the islands in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, ARY NEWS reported.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the government should not have passed the ordinance in secret. “We support this resolution,” he said as the house adopted the resolution against the ordinance.

Speaking on the resolution, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) lawmaker Nasrullah Zeray said that the islands of the Sindh and Balochistan provinces were given in the authority of the federal government secretly.

“Balochistan government should take a clear stance over the matter,” the provincial lawmaker said.

Another lawmaker Syed Ehsan Shah said that it was an issue of Balochistan province rather than an issue between the government and opposition.

“We are not against any investments,” he said adding that they would welcome investments in the province and had only brought the resolution to halt handover of the provincial resources to the Centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party has also rejected the presidential ordinance establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority.

Read More: AGP assures to address Sindh’s reservations on Islands issue

Secretary Information PPP Dr. Nafisa Shah criticizing the law said that the presidential ordinance has been unconstitutional, condemnable, and has encroached on the rights of the province.

“These islands belong to Sindh and the federation will not be allowed to encroach them,” Shah said in her statement. “A bid to grab the islands is a violation of Article 172/2 of the constitution,” PPP leader said.

Nafisa Shah termed the ordinance against the country and violation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Comments

comments