Balochistan CM summons cabinet session tomorrow
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has summoned a session of the provincial cabinet on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss eight-point agenda, ARY News reported on Sunday.
Sources said that a session of the Balochistan cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda tomorrow which include a review and approval of the amendments in Electricity Rules 1937 and charter for Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University Khuzdar.
Moreover, a sub-committee will present its report over Children Hospital Quetta in the session.
The cabinet is also expected to give approval to the Ziarat and Shaban Development Bill 2019, sources added.