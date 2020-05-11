Web Analytics
Balochistan CM summons meeting of cabinet on Tuesday

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan summoned the meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet members will discuss a 30-point agenda besides reviewing measures to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

A briefing will be given to the Balochistan cabinet by the finance department’s officials regarding the current economic situation and strategies.

Moreover, the cabinet is likely to approve different programmes to promote economic activities across the province amid COVID-19 crisis.

