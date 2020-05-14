Balochistan CM directs to enhance facilities at Taftan quarantine centre

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday directed to enhance facilities at the quarantine centre established at Taftan border, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic and implementation on Ehsaas programme, CM Jam Kamal directed the deputy commissioners to spend districts’ CSR funds on the health sector.

He asked the officers to activate surveillance committees and prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The meeting also reviewed measures being taken against locust in the province.

Earlier on May 10, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had dispatched the fifth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, protective equipment had been dispatched to four hospitals in Balochistan. The PPE included surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

The consignment included three PCR testing machines, 20,000 testing kits, 20,000 surgical masks, 6000 D-95 and ten thousand KN-95 masks, 14,000 protective suits, 16,000 pairs of gloves and five hundred gowns.

