Balochistan CM Jam Kamal calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday has called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting at the PM House, ongoing development projects and various provincial issues came under the discussion.

The premier was also briefed over the law and order situation in Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudus Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against Balochistan CM on January 24. He was of the view that the CM’s remarks about him were unnecessary and non-parliamentary.

Last week, expressing satisfaction over the performance of Jam Kamal Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had said that he would remain the chief minister of Balochistan.

Talking to journalists along with Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Defence Minister Prevez Khattak in Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjrani had said that Jam Kamal is ensuring good governance in the province and he will continue his services as chief minister of the province.

On the occasion, the Balochistan Assembly speaker had thanked the leadership for hearing grievances and said that strengthening Balochistan will further strengthen Pakistan.

Earlier on January 23, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and had said that the coalition government in the province had performed after coming into power.

