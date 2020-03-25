Number of coronavirus cases rises to 115 in Balochistan

QUETTA: The number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan on Wednesday soar to 115 as the province reported five new cases in the Taftan quarantine, ARY News reported.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani said five more people were tested positive in the quarantine facility.

He said two persons returned from Iran and three are locals.

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported seven deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1000 as 413 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 115 in Balochistan, 296 in Punjab, 78 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 16 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Read more: Sindh govt completes mapping of 122 coronavirus cases in Karachi

It may be noted that on Tuesday, ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindhhave recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah.”

Comments

comments