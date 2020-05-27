Balochistan reports 80 fresh coronavirus cases, 124 recoveries  

QUETTA: Balochistan province on Wednesday reported 80 fresh cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 3616, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the spokesman for director general (DG) health Balochistan, the cases were reported from four districts of the province including Quetta, Loralai, Kalat, and Mastung.

“334 tests were carried out in the province during last 24 hours,” said the spokesman.

He said that 124 people have recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1289.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan government on May 19 extended the ongoing smart lockdown till 2nd of June.

Read More: COVID-19 tally in Balochistan reaches 3,198

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, shops will remain open from 3 am to 5 pm during the holy month of Ramazan. Tandoors, medical stores and shops of dairy product will be exempted from the restrictions.

“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned.”

Comments

comments