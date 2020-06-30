Balochistan reports 50 new coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 121

QUETTA: At least 50 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 10,467, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, three more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 121.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 7,970 were reported in Quetta, 317 in Jaffarabad, 204 in Mastung, 200 from Khuzdar, 183 from Chagai, 151 in Lasbela and other areas of the province.

Earlier on June 18, 357 new coronavirus cases had emerged in Balochistan in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 8794.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, at least 4 more people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 93.

He had said that Balochistan had conducted 1434 coronavirus in last 24 hours. The spokesperson had maintained that over 3051 people had recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

